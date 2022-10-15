Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
The fire broke out Friday night on Cushnoc Road.
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight.
Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road Friday.
No one was hurt.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.
You’re asked to avoid the area as crews will be on scene for much of the day Saturday.
