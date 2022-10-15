Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

The fire broke out Friday night on Cushnoc Road.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the fire on Cushnoc Road in...
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the fire on Cushnoc Road in Vassalboro.(Vassalboro Fire Department)
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight.

Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road Friday.

No one was hurt.

Update: 0445hrs Crews are still on an active fire scene 0130 hrs Tank 6 with a crew of 4 were dispatched to a working a building fire in the town of Vassalboro

Posted by Chelsea Maine Fire Department on Saturday, October 15, 2022

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

You’re asked to avoid the area as crews will be on scene for much of the day Saturday.

