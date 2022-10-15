Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida woman has been arrested after threatening a driver in a road rage incident in Farmington Wednesday.

28-year-old Crystal Moyer is charged with criminal threatening and driving to endanger.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Livermore Falls Road.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us Moyer made an unsafe pass by a driver on Wilton Road.

After turning on Route 133, police say Moyer passed the driver again, and abruptly stopped.

Moyer then got out of her vehicle and approached the other driver, yelling and striking the window several times.

Police found and charged Moyer Thursday.

