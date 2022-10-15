Cloudy and rainy to start, but we’ll dry out this afternoon and evening.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are currently under a Flood Warning until 6 a.m. and a Flood watch until 8 a.m. Beware of flooding in and around small creeks, streams, and low-lying areas with poor drainage, as well as major ponding on roads this morning. The slow-moving cold front has already brought about several inches of rain across the state. The front will continue to bring about heavy rain and gusty winds this morning. The bulk of the rain will push off to the east out of the area by 10 a.m. There still could be left over drizzle through the afternoon especially for far eastern and northeastern Maine. We will see drying through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Overall, High temperatures will be mild getting into the low to mid 60′s. Winds will be becoming SW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Sunday, sunshine returns to the region as high pressure builds in for the day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60′s. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Clouds will increase headed into Sunday night as another low-pressure system moves in from the west for Monday and Tuesday. Monday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers, those showers becoming more widespread headed into Tuesday. Highs on Monday reach the low 60′s and winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph. On Tuesday we’ll see the cold front associated with the low-pressure system move in and provide scattered to widespread showers and colder temperatures to follow. Tuesday high temperatures still reach the low 60′s. Wednesday cooler and more fall like air returns as high temperatures only reach the mid to upper 50′s.

TODAY: The bulk of the rain moves out of the region late this morning. We will dry out, and highs reach between 60-65, and winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows drop to 42-48, winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with the chance for showers in the morning. Brighter & drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated risk for showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

