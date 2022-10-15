Changes coming to Acadia National Park this fall

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Things are changing at Acadia National Park this fall.

Masks will be required in indoor spaces at the park starting tomorrow.

The Park says this is due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Hancock County.

Another change at the park- the Cadillac Summit Road will close for the season beginning on November 14th.

Officials will begin road repairs and culvert replacements during this time.

The road will reopen for pedestrians after crews have finished.

Next spring, crews will get to work on paving and striping.

Officials say the project’s timeline is weather dependent.

