Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

Endangered Child Alert
Endangered Child Alert(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham who went missing from an area near Nashville, Tenessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, WSMV reported.

This comes after TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Branham.

Branham is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair, and blue eyes and has been diagnosed medical condition.

There is no known clothing description at this time.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham (left). Authorities believe she...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham (left). Authorities believe she could be traveling with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes (right.)(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators believe Branham could be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. He is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Fuentes is wanted by Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

There currently is no information on where they could be traveling or what kind of vehicle they are using.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 or TBI’s hotline at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

