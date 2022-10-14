Wet & Windy Today, Drying Out This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly move into Western Maine this afternoon then continue to slowly cross the state tonight into Saturday morning. South/southeasterly flow along and ahead of the front will usher plenty of moisture into the region today, resulting in periods of rain throughout the day, falling heavily at times. South/southeasterly winds will be gusty as well with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for areas along, and to the south and east, of the I-95 corridor. Scattered power outages will be possible. Despite the clouds and rain today, temperatures will still run above average with highs in the low to mid-60s. Rain will continue, heavy at times, tonight and gradually taper to scattered showers from west to east as the front slowly crosses the state. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60°. The gusty wind will diminish as the night progresses.

Lingering rain, mainly over the eastern half of the state Saturday morning will move out by early afternoon followed by drier weather moving in as the afternoon progresses with the front pushing to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s. By the time the rain tapers off Saturday morning/early afternoon, rainfall totals will range from 1″-3″ for much of the state with locally higher amounts of 4″+ possible especially in the Central Highlands and into the Western Maine foothills. As a result, a FLOOD WATCH continues for most of the state except for Northern Aroostook County. Minor flooding will be possible in some smaller rivers and streams as well as minor street flooding possible due to storm drains being clogged with leaves.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday with be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unsettled weather returns early next week as an upper level low spins over the Great Lakes Region with disturbances wrapping around it and bringing us a chance for showers Monday, Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Southeast wind 10-25 MPH with gusts between 35-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain gradually tapering to scattered showers from west to east as the night progresses. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows in the 50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH early then diminishing after midnight.

Saturday: Lingering showers over eastern parts of the state tapering off by late morning into the afternoon otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies to give way to some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

