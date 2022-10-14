UMaine alumni’s commit $10 million to multipurpose arena

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine alumni donors Phillip and Susan Morse have committed $10 million for naming rights to the multipurpose arena that is part of the University of Maine Athletics Master Facilities Plan.

The contribution is part of the private fundraising campaign underway to meet the $90 million challenge grant for UMaine athletics, funded by the Harold Alfond Foundation.

With the Morse donation, $13.2 million of the $20 million goal has been raised by the University of Maine Foundation.

