Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine.

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power.

York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages.

You can follow the latest outages by clicking here.

Officials with Maine Agriculture Conservation and Forestry released their list of what to know when it comes to cleaning up storm debris.

If trees and branches on powerlines should be dealt with by calling your local power company, even hanging limbs. Officials said to rely on professionals to assess damage at your home before trying to repair or move a branch.

They also suggest calling a licensed arborist for an injured or damaged trees and to be wary of those offering what they call “fly-by-night” emergency tree-cutting services.

Maine Agriculture Conservation and Forestry said people should always ask for proof of licensing, insurance and work references.

