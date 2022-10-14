Penobscot Valley Ski Club to host annual ski sale this weekend

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Winter is not here yet, and we haven’t seen any snow, but it’s on the way.

With that in mind, the Penobscot Valley Ski Club is gearing up for the season with their annual ski sale.

It will take place Saturday at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Building on Main Street in Bangor.

New and used equipment will be for sale, everything from alpine and Nordic skis, snowboards, apparel, and much more.

“This is the first sale we’ve had in three years, so we’re really excited to be able to have it again,” said PVSC Member, Sally Burke. “We typically have vendors from all around the state, and they have been impacted by supply and staffing issues, so we are not going to have quite as many vendors as we usually do. It will be a smaller sale. One of the things that we do is we do consign, so we are going to expect that consignment’s going to play a large role in the overall sale with this year, so a little bit more of a ski swap sort of thing going then typically we do, but I hopefully, we can get folks outfitted for the season.”

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s free to get in.

Click here for more information.

