Orono PD addresses Main Street-Westwood Drive confusion

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven through Main Street in Orono near the high school and elementary school, you may have found yourself stuck in traffic as students head to or leave school.

Orono Police say traffic control at the intersection of Main Street and Westwood Drive has gotten better with the addition of a new crossing guard.

The school district, like many others around the state and country, needed a crossing guard.

When they did not have one, their school resource officer stepped up to help.

However, Orono PD says that was not a good use of resources to commit a police officer at that intersection.

We’re told the new crossing guard has been trained in traffic control and will perform duties like Officer Leskey, with some differences.

Her primary duty is to help pedestrians cross, which means she will stop traffic when they are present.

While traffic is stopped, she will allow vehicles to exit Westwood Drive and enter Main Street.

Officers hope this will mitigate congestion in that area, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making it a safe area, for everyone.

“I’m concerned about the amount of distracted driving that’s going on and crashes, and things like that. We’re trying to work with pedestrian safety, the safety of our crossing guard, and the safety of the cars moving in through the intersection, altogether. We’re very fortunate that we’re a small town. I would like to believe that the inconveniences and the backups that we have, or that we experience are minor. We’re trying to keep them as minimal as we can, but I can’t say they won’t happen,” said Daniel Merrill, Deputy Chief of the Orono Police Department.

The police department adds they’re aiming to limit the number of times the crossing guard enters traffic, reducing her risk of exposure.

They say they want to meet everyone’s needs but in a safe manner.

