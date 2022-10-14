New market opens in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new market now open for business in Orono.

TV5 finds out, it’s local in more than name alone.

“From when I was just a kid coming in I remember the lines. They had three checkout counters and lines with a meat counter out back. It was a place that everybody went to,” said Lance Cowan, The Local Orono owner.

Orono native and local businessman Lance Cowan is once again investing in his hometown.

His newest venture, The Local Orono, is now open in the same building that housed the former Thriftway Market.

“It’s great to have a place in Orono that is clean and warm and inviting. That’s some of the reactions that we get when people first come in that have seen the transition of this building. That’s what kind of made it all worth it for us, is just the reactions when they first walk in,” said Cowan.

The Local Orono officially opened its doors last month, but for Cowan, it’s been a long time coming.

He and his business partner began talks to buy it in 2019.

After some pandemic-related delays, they finally got their hands on the place this spring.

“We wanted to have that rustic Maine feel and kind of offer that to the out-of-state college kids, and I think the local Maine people appreciate that as well,” said Cowan.

From pizza rolls to ramen, there’s everything you would expect to find in a college town market, but The Local knows their clientele is made up of more than students.

“The produce has been a big staple for us. When you first walk in, you see a nice little produce area that attracts everybody. Frozen foods, we kind of went with a lot of the frozen meals because we know we’re not gonna be able to compete with the big box stores. So, we want to offer something that you can get quick and easy and throw it on a skillet or the microwave if you have to,” said Cowan.

Cowan says he’s still learning about the business as he goes.

But so far, he’s happy with the progress they’ve made in restoring a staple in the Orono community.

“After knowing what it was and what it was capable of, and what it had been. My parents and grandparents, they all knew Thriftway. They all shopped here. So, you know, it’s nice, definitely nice, to be able to bring that back,” said Cowan.

The Local Orono is located on Park Street right across from Orono House of Pizza, which Cowan also co-owns.

They’re open 7 days a week beginning at 8 a.m..

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.