Murder Mystery Fundraiser to benefit the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Murder at the Juice Joint.

That’s the name of a fundraiser event to be hosted by the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity tomorrow.

The murder mystery will be held at the Waterville Elks Lodge at 5pm with a swanky 1920s inspired theme.

Proceeds will go toward the organization’s effort to raise money to help with the affordable housing crisis.

Exectuvie Director Peter Phair says they will continue to host fundraising efforts through next summer.

He says their goal is to raise between 150 and 175-thousand dollars before they break ground on a single family home in Oakland.

“We are in the business of trying to provide housing for families who we try to create a dynamic where they don’t have to spend more than 30% of their income towards a mortgage. And that’s a really tough dynamic to kind of promote these days when you consider that the median price of a newly constructed home in the state of Maine right now is approaching $350,000.” Phair said.

“So I mean, that’s way out of the price range of the families that we work with, certainly and trying to find homes anywhere these days that can fall within that particular financial timeframe is difficult,” he said.

Tickets for the event are 50 dollars per person.

Cocktail hour begins at 5pm and the mystery starts at 6.

