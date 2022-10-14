Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide.

The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people.

Five Maine departments are among the recipients.

Penobscot County will get $250,000 and be able to hire two officers.

Caribou will receive $125,000 and will hire one officer.

The town of Mexico will get $101,000 to hire one officer.

Biddeford and Brunswick also received funding.

