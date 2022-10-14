Mexico man shot by police during armed confrontation

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW)- A 22-year-old Mexico man is expected to survive after he was shot late Thursday evening by a Mexico police officer.

Police said officers responded to 87 Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. for a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, police said they were confronted by Daniel Tibbetts, who was armed.

Officer Dustin Broughton shot Tibbetts, who was taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center.

Police did not release any additional information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Broughton has been placed on paid leave until the Attorney General’s Office completes its investigation.

A spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said Friday morning she did not have information about Tibbetts’ condition.

