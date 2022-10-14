Man found dead in St. John River in Fort Kent, woman hospitalized

FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after trying to cross the St. John River in Fort Kent Friday morning.

Maine Warden Service say it appears both people were trying to cross from Canada and got swept away by the current.

Warden Service say they found the man’s body in the river.

The woman who was with him is in a New Brunswick hospital.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating.

