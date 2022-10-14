Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England

(AP) - A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power.

The storm brought a gust of 72 mph, just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals off the Maine and New Hampshire coast, while 50 mph gusts hit coastal communities, said Sarah Thunberg, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

At the peak, nearly 70,000 homes and businesses were without power in Central Maine Power’s territory, officials said.

The storm knocked down trees and left others barren of leaves, and brought several inches of rain to much of the region.

