Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence.

Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan.

According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed her vehicle on Malbons Mills Road.

According to the paper, Harrington is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

This years Turkey-A-Thon raised $39,000 in one day
The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record amount of donations
UMaine's 9th annual domestic violence march
9th annual March Against Domestic Violence
The Local Orono is now open
New market opens in Orono
Alumni's donated $10 million
UMaine alumni’s commit $10 million to multipurpose arena
Murder at the Juice Joint. That's the name of a fundraiser event to be hosted by the...
Murder Mystery Fundraiser to benefit the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity