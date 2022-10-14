Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence.

Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan.

According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed her vehicle on Malbons Mills Road.

According to the paper, Harrington is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The investigation is ongoing.

