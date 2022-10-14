Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Continue Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will continue for much of central & eastern Maine through the evening as a cold front continues to slowly move towards the east. Rain will end overnight from west to east with far eastern communities holding onto the rain until about daybreak Saturday morning. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and the threat will continue to exist for the chance of localized flooding. Rain in the Bangor area should come to an end around midnight. Additional rainfall totals will be highest from Bangor north and east where on average 1-3″ more of rain will be on the way with some spots locally expecting more. Additional totals west of Bangor will quickly taper off and should be less than an inch.

Winds out of the SSE will continue to gust up to 45 mph. Winds, similar to the rain, will taper off from west to east with central & eastern Maine continuing with the winds until late evening. Much lighter winds are expected into the weekend.

By Saturday, there will be early morning clouds & showers which will be clearing out from west to east. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies & highs in the 60s.

Another low pressure will arrive Monday and will stick around through Wednesday morning. This will bring another chance for showers (much lighter than what is expected on Friday) to the region lasting through midweek. Highs will also be dropping back down into the 50s. Drier weather is likely by Thursday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of moderate to heavy rain. Rain will end from west to east overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Gusty winds will continue out of the SSE reaching up to 45 mph. Winds will taper off late tonight from west to east.

SATURDAY: A few early morning clouds and showers before conditions brighten & dry out. Highs in the 60s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with the chance for showers in the morning. Brighter & drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated risk for showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.