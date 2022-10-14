Greenville man sentenced for possession of child sexual abuse material

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenville man will spend a year behind bars for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Eugene Murray, 28, was sentenced in federal court Friday.

According to court records, beginning in January 2019, Murray began communicating with an undercover FBI agent in a chat group that appeared to have an interest in child pornography.

After Murray posted a link to child sexual abuse materials, authorities searched his home and he admitted to viewing child porn.

Murray pleaded guilty last November.

