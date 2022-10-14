Governor’s Energy Office releases updated guide to help Mainers save money and stay warm this winter

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With Federal forecasts expecting energy prices to remain high this winter, the Governor’s Energy Office has updated its winter heating resource guide to help Mainers.

It contains resources to help stay warm this winter, improve your home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance, if needed.

With more than 60% of homes reliant on heating oil, compared to four percent nationally and between 24% - 42% elsewhere in New England, Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country.

The New England electrical grid, which supplies power to a majority of our state, is also over-reliant on natural gas-generated electricity.

This makes Maine vulnerable to the increased prices and volatility the global fossil fuel market is now experiencing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.