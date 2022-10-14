Governor Janet Mills tours the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Manufacturers Association of Maine hosted Governor Mills as she toured the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast today.

The 11-year-old facility is an international boat building, yacht refit, and service facility with a hauling capacity for vessels up to 485 tons.

Service ranges from engine and systems maintenance to carpentry and advanced construction work.

The shipyard has been operating a five axis 3D waterjet cutting machine since January of last year.

The machine is the largest of its kind in Maine and was partially funded with a grant from the Maine Department of Transportation.

“These jobs are not only employing many people, more than 90 people in the area, they are helping train up people in the crafts. And they are drawing people to the area whether they are boat owners of crew or people who just want to work in this industry. And we’re encouraging people to get involved in the industry because we need to hire more people for painting, welding, electrical, and these sorts of careers,” said Gov. Mills.

The shipyard also works on materials for other contractors like Cianbro so that they don’t have to send the jobs out of state.

