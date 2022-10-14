A fire remains under investigation after displacing three people

Enfield House Fire
Enfield House Fire(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people have been displaced from their home after a fire on Mohawk Road in Enfield Wednesday.

According to Howland Fire Chief Josh McNally, the homeowner came back from running errands around 10:30 a.m. and saw smoke.

She ran in to grab her dogs and saw flames coming from upstairs.

McNally says the fire destroyed the interior of the home, but it is still standing.

The three people who lived there are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials believe the fire was electrical and accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

