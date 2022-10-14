Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday.

The trail is beginner- and pet-friendly and is part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.

Organizers say it represents a partnership between the environmental and the business aspects Ellsworth has to offer.

”It’s been a great partnership project,” Frenchman Bay Conservancy executive director Aaron Dority said. “It is right in downtown, so you can walk from Main Street, and out onto the riverwalk, behind the library, continue up towards the dam.

“It’s a really pretty spot this time of year. It’s beautiful with the leaves falling and it’s very easy, very family friendly trail. It continues up towards the stream and a little overlook on the water. So, we encourage people to come out and check it out.”

Proceeds from Thursday’s promotion at Fogtown Brewing Company will benefit Frenchman Bay Conservancy.

