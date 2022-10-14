Coalition urges Maine DEP to enforce product PFAS reporting deadline

PFAS
PFAS(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Back in July, we told you about a group of businesses seeking to extend the deadline before they had to report which of their products contain intentionally-added PFAS.

The businesses asked Governor Mills for a 12-month extension, saying they need more time to comply with what they called a broad mandate with few details.

Now, a coalition of Maine farms, nonprofits, wastewater districts, tribal representatives and religious leaders is calling on the Maine DEP to reject that request.

They say the original deadline of January 1, 2023 needs to be upheld to prevent further PFAS-related health concerns.

LD 1503 was passed in July 2021, and requires manufacturers to report why PFAS are used in products.

It also bans the sale of carpets and rugs containing PFAS.

