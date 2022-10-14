Caswell woman faces at least 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CASWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Caswell woman has pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.

According to court records, police discovered meth, drug paraphernalia. and a handgun in 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin’s vehicle after a crash in Presque Isle in May.

Authorities say they also searched McLaughlin’s house and found a large safe that contained 92 pounds of meth and four handguns, including one with an obliterated serial number.

McLaughlin faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and a $10 million fine on the drug charge.

She’s also facing up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge.

She’ll be sentenced at a later date.

