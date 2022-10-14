Bangor schools to implement new crisis alert system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At the start of 2023 Bangor teachers will begin wearing crisis alert badges that can warrant different responses.

By pressing the alert button a number of times it can help schools respond to situations like a fight or medical issue.

“They will contact our help team for lack of a better word at the school which could be a nurse, a social worker, guidance counselor or an administrator. Just a group of folks within the building that can react,” said Superintendent of the Bangor School Department James Tager.

A different number of presses would be used in the event of an intruder.

“It locks the building down. You’ll see strobe lights within the building. It will take over the computers, the PA and it will tell students get out of sight and to lock your doors. It will also inform the police department right away and any other law enforcement in the area,” said Tager.

The system that is now used in over 2,000 schools across the country offers another advantage as well.

“It shows you exactly where the incident occurred too so we can get there quickly,” Tager said.

This kind of information could be lifesaving.

“We have a response time between a minute and a half to three minutes for the Bangor PD and they will be there, and they will go right to the room immediately,” Tager added.

This is an added safety measure in a time where the Bangor schools has implemented a number of precautions including redoing locks throughout the schools and implementing double door systems.

“I think it gives people a little bit of peace of mind. I mean parents send their kids to school and they want them to come home safe and this is just another way that we can try to make sure that happens for us,” said Tager.

