9th annual March Against Domestic Violence

UMaine's 9th annual domestic violence march(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine students and staff marched across the Orono campus Friday for a worthy cause.

The Maine Business School Corps hosted its ninth annual March Against Domestic Violence.

Walkers braved the harsh elements to spread awareness for what they say is an ongoing problem in the state.

This march comes during Domestic Violence Action Month.

On Fridays event, the names of those killed this year in Maine as a result of domestic violence were read.

To remember each of those people lost, flowers were placed in the North Pond at the Memorial Union.

“The flowers are something that we’ve been doing every year, at least that’s how I understand it. And it’s been a tradition. And it just really speaks on, you know, each individual felt flower represents a life that was ended too early due to this horrible thing that’s happening in our state right now,” said Maine student Johnny Gray.

If you or someone you know is concerned about a domestic violence situation, you can call the Partners for Peace 24-hour hotline at 1-800-863-9909.

