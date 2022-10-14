The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record amount of donations

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - How many turkeys can close to $40,000 buy?

Local Washington County food pantries will soon find out thanks to a record amount of donations last week.

The 18th annual Turkey-A-Thon raised a record $39,000 all in one day.

Volunteers from schools, businesses, and organizations collected donations across seven sites last Friday.

Healthy Acadia says every dollar raised will help Washington County’s 10 food pantries purchase gift certificates from local grocery stores, as well as emergency school backpack programs.

This marks five straight years the Turkey-A-Thon team has exceeded its goal.

