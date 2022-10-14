18-year-old Mainer caught driving 127 mph on I-95, troopers say

Troopers said Hayley Lawrence, of Eliot, was initially spotted driving 118 mph.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WMTW) - An 18-year-old was taken into custody after she was caught driving 127 mph on the interstate in New Hampshire, according to troopers.

A trooper on a routine patrol spotted a BMW driving at a high rate of speed on I-95 north in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Troopers said Hayley Lawrence, of Eliot, was initially spotted driving 118 mph. By the time a trooper caught up to Lawrence, officials said her speed had increased to 127 mph.

Authorities pulled over Lawrence, taking her into custody on a charge of reckless driving.

Lawrence was processed and released pending an appearance in court next month.

“State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care when on New Hampshire roadways,” troopers said in a news release.

