The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday.

The mile and half walk will start at Head of Falls Park in Waterville and will go around the downtown area.

Although registration for the walk is free and starts at 9 am, organizers are asking participants to make donations toward the goal.

This year, their goal is to raise $80,000 to further the care, support, and research efforts for the disease.

Jessica Gale, Director of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter, said there are 29,000 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s in Maine.

“Not only a fundraising campaign but this walk is a day of celebration of what we do year round. And, it’s really important for people to be in person so that they know that others are going through the same thing, and that we are a support system for them. And, that’s what this day is to celebrate, to be together, to push forward and to recognize those who are living with or supporting those who are,” Gale said.

She said people can still register and donate toward the cause even though they’re not there in person.

For more information, visit alz.org/maine.

