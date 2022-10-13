Using technology to keep your home safe

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As technology evolves, more Mainers are using smart devices to protect their homes and businesses.

TV5 spoke with experts on how you can use these security systems to help keep yourself and your property safe.

“The thieves that are victimizing houses, they’re not the smartest, so sometimes it’s pretty easy to catch them, particularly when we’ve got a picture of them committing the crime,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Like many Mainers, Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley has a security system installed at his house..

“We go on vacation, and we’re several thousand miles away, and I can have a conversation with somebody dropping something off on my front door,” said McAmbley.

Kyle Burbine, manager of USCellular in Bangor, says he started seeing these systems gain local popularity around the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed people having more stuff delivered to their home, businesses having packages delivered more, people working from home. So, we’ve seen an increase due to that, but also, unfortunately, there has been an increase in people breaking into vehicles and so on,” said Burbine.

While some customers are concerned smart devices pose a risk of their own, Burbine says they can be secured.

“If you’re worried about the security piece of it, it’s very much customizable. You can make it as strong as you want. You can make it as weak as you want,” said Burbine.

It’s not just external threats these systems protect against, but internal ones as well.

Back in July, a Hampden family credited their Google Nest with alerting them to smoke inside their home while they were away, likely preventing a fire.

“A couple of times we’ve had alarm systems that have notified us of fires that have helped keep it small, so that early notification was really critical,” said Lt. Dan Pugsley back in July.

McAmbley hopes more Mainers consider investing in one of these devices that many times, for under $100, can provide peace of mind and much more.

“This is not endorsed by Ring Doorbell in any way, shape, or form. The video that they produce on those Ring Doorbell cameras is actually fantastic. If something happens, and you do need us, it’s going to make it a lot easier for us if we’ve got a picture to go on or something like that. And if you can share the information and somebody knows, it’s gonna be just a matter of time before we can track them down,” said McAmbley.

