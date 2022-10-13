Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover.

Authorities said they are investigating.

Few details have been released, including the name of the victim.

WMTW will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

