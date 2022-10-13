Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Through Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our region will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Rain will arrive west of the Waterville area before 6 AM Friday.

Rain will begin in the west late Thursday night and will slowly spread east throughout the day on Friday. (WABI)

Rain will continue to SLOWLY spread east across the state on Friday with parts of central & eastern Maine holding off on any rainfall until after 12 PM. The rain will move northwards along the front training over the same locations with moderate to heavy rainfall. This will result in the potential for localized flooding and due to the risk, an Areal Flood Watch has been issued. Past model trends had the front stalling out over eastern Maine, latest trends though move the front through slightly faster. This has allowed us to lower the statewide average rainfall to 1-3″. There will still be areas that do receive 4″+. These locations look to be mostly in the mountains and in the Central Highlands. Parts of western Maine will have the rain ending by early afternoon Friday. Bangor’s rain will end by late evening Friday with some parts of far eastern Maine holding on to rain into early Saturday morning.

Heavy rain expected on Friday. Rainfall totals will average around 1-3" with locations in the mountains and the Central Highlands that could see 4" +. (WABI)

Due to the chance for heavy rainfall training over the same locations, and Areal Flood Watch has been issued as there will be the chance for localized flooding on Friday. (WABI)

Will the rain is ongoing, winds will also be increasing. South/southeast gusts will reach up to 45 mph for much of the day on Friday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along, south & east of the I-95 corridor. Winds will taper off from west to east Friday afternoon & evening.

Strong wind gusts expected tonight through Friday evening. Strongest winds will be closer to the coast where gusts could reach up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas where the strongest winds are expected. (WABI)

Despite the rain 7 wind on Friday, highs will be above average reaching the mid to upper 60s.

By Saturday, there will be early morning clouds & showers which will be clearing out. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies & highs in the 60s.

Another low pressure will arrive Monday and will stick around through Wednesday morning. This will bring another chance for showers (much lighter than what is expected on Friday) to the region lasting through midweek. Highs will also be dropping back down into the 50s. Drier weather is likely by Thursday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50s and winds will increase out of the SSE gusting up to 45 mph. Rain will move into the west & slowly spread east.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 60s with breezy SSE winds. Strongest gusts up to 45 mph before tapering off into the evening.

SATURDAY: A few early morning clouds and showers before conditions brighten & dry out. Highs in the 60s with much lighter winds.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds into the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with the chance for showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s & 50s.

