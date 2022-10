BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre Company is putting on “Matt & Ben” by Mindy Kaling & Brenda Withers.

Jen Shepard plays Matt Damon and Tina Muñoz Pandya plays Ben Affleck.

The shows runs from Oct. 20 through Nov. 6.

