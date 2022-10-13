Old Town Fire shows why it’s important to ‘close before you doze’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Close before you doze.

That’s the message Old Town Fire Department is sharing during National Fire Prevention Week.

In a recent Facebook post, they shared pictures from a house fire on October 7th.

They say the pictures of the rooms that appear to be normal are because the doors were closed at the time of the fire.

They say closing doors to rooms and hallways, when safe to do so, hinders fire from spreading throughout a home or building.

Crews then have more time to find and put out the fire.

This typically leads to much less damage to the structure.

This fire was started by accident in one of the bedrooms.

No one was injured.

