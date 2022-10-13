More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween in Hampden

Skeletons in Hampden
Skeletons in Hampden
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something spooky in Hampden and everyone is welcome to check it out.

At 33 Liberty Avenue you can see skeletons of all shapes and sizes.

Skeleton mastermind Anthony Liberatore says there are over 150 of them.

Some of them are even 12 feet tall. He says the skeleton scenes change every year.

The hope is people of all ages will have fun when they come by.

“Well, I make smiles for a living as an orthodontist. I love to make people smile. And, this holiday gives me an opportunity just to be a kid, think like a kid. Little bit of adult humor here and there and just watch people smile when they walk around and see what we’ve set up. Feel free to walk through the skeletons. That’s why I set it up for people to appreciate it. You don’t have to just drive by you can park and walk-through. People do every night,” said Liberatore.

He says you can stop by anytime.

