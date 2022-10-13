Maine students could face hate crime charge after threats found on bathroom wall

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Two students have been suspended after a threat was found at a high school in Jay.

Spruce Mountain High School says the students have been suspended for 10 days as the police department and AG’s Office investigates the incident as a hate crime.

Superintendent of RSU 73 Scott Albert said the serious written attacks were discovered last Thursday in one of the stalls in the Academic Wing’s boys bathroom.

A parent of a student at the school said the threats included large swastikas and racial death threats.

School officials say these kinds of threats will not be tolerated.

“People need to understand that you shouldn’t be doing things. We are in 2022, act appropriately and if you can’t act appropriately and you’re going to be hateful, there’s consequences that go with it,” Albert said.

The two students were identified through surveillance cameras in the school.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.