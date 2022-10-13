LePage held special discussion on Maine and inflation

LePage held a special discussion Thursday
LePage held a special discussion Thursday(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday.

It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor.

LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now.

Some topics included education in Maine and inflation.

”Whether you’re in Kittery or Fort Kent, you’re hearing this same dialogue everywhere. It’s inflation is grocery, the grocery bills that go out of sight, and I’m telling you this governor could have helped. If you flood the market with vegetables and livestock and fish, then the prices will drop down. Right now, it’s a supply demand, I’m, I studied economics, I’m telling you, we can, we can’t fix it worldwide we can’t. But we can impact, we can help,” said LePage.

Second District Congressional candidate republican Bruce Poliquin was also at the discussion.

