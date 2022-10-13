Help seniors facing food insecurity with Fight Hunger Bags

Fight Hunger Bags(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a way to support the community and the environment.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging and Hannaford Supermarkets have teamed up.

The stores at the Airport Mall and Stillwater Avenue locations are offering Fight Hunger Bags.

The reusable bags are $2.50.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging will get a dollar donation for every bag sold this month.

You can learn more info at hannaford.bags4mycause.com.

