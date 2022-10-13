‘Fright at the Fort’ returns for 21st year this Saturday

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - After three years of resting peacefully, the time has come for Fright at the Fort in Prospect to make a return.

TV5 went behind-the-scenes of the display Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a different experience every night,” said Dean Martin, Executive Director of Friends of Fort Knox.

Terror has not been released at Fort Knox since 2019. That all changes Saturday, October 15th with the ‘Return of Fright at the Fort.’

“The ‘Return of Fright’ just means we’re coming back. Fright is back, and we are going bigger than ever. We are hoping that this is going to be as good as you’ve always expected,” said Martin. “We might have two people down here. We might have four. We might only have one. You don’t know which one’s going to jump.”

Fright at the Fort is quite a tradition, one that began more than 20 years ago.

“It started with high school kids popping out of the ovens and Civil War guys roaming the halls, and then it sort of morphed over time and became this massive production,” he said. “People remember this and they’re like, ‘I did that when I was a kid. I cannot wait to get back.’ So, they have these expectations that we’ve got to live up to.”

Final preparations are underway for the opening night where nearly 100 volunteers will help with the production.

“Since October 1st, I’ve been working every day, 12-hour days minimum,” Martin said. “That’s what Fright takes. A lot of these people are doing it out of the love of trying to do something big for the community.”

There are some changes this year to make it safer for visitors. In years past, traffic has been backed up on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Organizers are hoping to avoid that this year by asking people to carpool, if they can.

“People would walk two miles from Bucksport to get here, and they passed cars. So, that’s dangerous. We do not want people to do that anymore. We want to make sure that people enjoy the experience,” he said. “We only have about 250 parking spaces over here, and so, we’ve compressed this down to 3,000 people. One-hour blocks, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 3,000 people. 1,000 people per hour. You must buy your tickets in advance. It’s online only.”

Be advised, this is a PG-13 show.

“Anybody under age 16 probably ought to think twice just because the scare factor is up there,” said Martin.

The Return of Fright at the Fort starts Saturday, October 15.

Tickets can be purchased here. There will be NO at-the-door ticket sales.

