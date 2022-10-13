District Attorney will prosecute Fairfield juvenile crime gang, but legal challenges remain

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Juvenile probation officers and the Somerset County District Attorney spoke Wednesday night with Fairfield residents concerned with a wave of juvenile crime in the town.

Residents say a small group of juveniles known as “Fairfield Trap” have been committing crimes including terrorizing, assault, making threats and stealing vehicles for more than a year.

Fairfield Police say they cannot take any further action because discipline comes from the probation office.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says she will charge juveniles with crimes when possible, but there are several new legislative challenges in the way.

She says the criteria for detention, sentencing and restitution has been reduced, and can only be changed by elected officials.

Right now, she’s urging the public to file police reports and serve as witnesses so she can prosecute.

”We simply have to have you to be our witnesses, to be the people willing to make the statements, to come forward so we can prosecute these,” Maloney said.

“We know that this has been an issue.”

“We know who we’re talking about.”

“We will charge those cases every single time we can.”

There will be a community forum Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center with Police Chief Thomas Gould.

