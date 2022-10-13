Death of Presque Isle man led to the discovery of a pipe bomb

Presque Isle overdose led to the discovery of a pipe bomb.
Presque Isle overdose led to the discovery of a pipe bomb.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man whose death led police to discover a pipe bomb at his apartment this summer died of an accidental overdose.

William Anderson was found dead by Presque Isle Police in August at his home on Parsons Street.

Neighbors reported they did not know Anderson, and police say he was apparently working in the area.

Anderson had alcohol and fentanyl in his system.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has no further information at this time on the explosive.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

LePage held a special discussion Thursday
LePage held special discussion on Maine and inflation
After three years, the time has come for the 'Return of Fright at the Fort.' Parents be advised...
‘Fright at the Fort’ returns for 21st year this Saturday
.
Chellie Pingree and Ed Thelander meet in first debate for Maine’s 1st Congressional District
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide