Death of Presque Isle man led to the discovery of a pipe bomb

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man whose death led police to discover a pipe bomb at his apartment this summer died of an accidental overdose.

William Anderson was found dead by Presque Isle Police in August at his home on Parsons Street.

Neighbors reported they did not know Anderson, and police say he was apparently working in the area.

Anderson had alcohol and fentanyl in his system.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has no further information at this time on the explosive.

