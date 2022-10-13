Chellie Pingree and Ed Thelander meet in first debate for Maine’s 1st Congressional District

.
.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Pingree and Thelander discussed many topics during last night’s debate, showcasing their differences on the issues.

The debate on “Maine public” covered the economy, education, abortion rights, police reform, climate change, and more.

On immigration, Pingree and Thelander addressed how asylum seekers could help Maine’s workforce shortage.

“This is one of those ways we’re gonna agree. If people come here legally – legally – we need to get them to work. ‘Cause if they’re coming here, and they can’t work, what are they doing? They’re stealing or causing problems,” said Thelander

“The people here in the state of Maine, the people staying in hotels are legal asylum seekers. They’re not stealing, they’re not causing trouble. They are waiting. Many of them come to my office every single day figure out if their work permits are coming through or can they apply for a job yet,” said Pingree

Pingree has proposed allowing asylum seekers to apply for work permits 30 days after arriving in the U.S. , down from the current six months.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

After three years, the time has come for the 'Return of Fright at the Fort.' Parents be advised...
‘Fright at the Fort’ returns for 21st year this Saturday
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Old Town Fire Department has an important message to convey.
Old Town Fire shows why it’s important to ‘close before you doze’
Fight Hunger Bags
Help seniors facing food insecurity with Fight Hunger Bags