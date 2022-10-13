Chellie Pingree and Ed Thelander meet in first debate for Maine’s 1st Congressional District

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Pingree and Thelander discussed many topics during last night’s debate, showcasing their differences on the issues.

The debate on “Maine public” covered the economy, education, abortion rights, police reform, climate change, and more.

On immigration, Pingree and Thelander addressed how asylum seekers could help Maine’s workforce shortage.

“This is one of those ways we’re gonna agree. If people come here legally – legally – we need to get them to work. ‘Cause if they’re coming here, and they can’t work, what are they doing? They’re stealing or causing problems,” said Thelander

“The people here in the state of Maine, the people staying in hotels are legal asylum seekers. They’re not stealing, they’re not causing trouble. They are waiting. Many of them come to my office every single day figure out if their work permits are coming through or can they apply for a job yet,” said Pingree

Pingree has proposed allowing asylum seekers to apply for work permits 30 days after arriving in the U.S. , down from the current six months.

