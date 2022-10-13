Bangor to consider tiny home developments

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council will soon consider allowing tiny home developments in the city.

Each tiny home would be 400 square feet or less, with a lot size of at least 1,000 feet including one parking space.

The proposed ordinance would allow for tiny home developments, something the city compared to the concept of a mobile home park.

The City says this ordinance keeps with national trends and the city’s own recommendations to add diverse housing.

Each tiny home would have to meet required codes like any other single-family home.

The definition of tiny home would not include trailers, RVs or manufactured housing.

The Planning Board will discuss this measure on Tuesday, October 18.

