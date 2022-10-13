Applications are now open for the Christmas Program at Maine Children’s Home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Applications for the Christmas program at Maine Children’s Home are now open.

The program started accepting applications two days ago and has already received over 100 applications.

Each year, the program provides brand new toys, books, games, warm clothing, or winter essentials to Maine children whose families are facing financial hardships during the holiday season.

Amanda Simmons, program director with the organization, said they serve 1200 children across the state from birth to 12 years old.

She said the program relies on the support of generous donors, volunteers, the community, and more.

“Just in the last couple of days, we’ve received over 100 applications, which is really speaking to the need that is still in the community,” Simmons said. “COVID is still present and people are still feeling the effects of that from the last few years. So, to see that jump in application so early, it just means that there are a lot of families that are seeking help, and it’s a great time for the community to come together and support that.”

Organizers said Huhtamaki has been providing the boxes to store the items for the families.

