Another Nice Fall Day Today, Wet & Breezy Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our east today while a cold front approaches from the west. As the front approaches, we’ll see more clouds today with skies averaging partly to mostly cloudy. The day will be dry though, as high pressure to our east helps to keep rainfall associated with the approaching cold front, off to our west for the daylight hours. With the high to our east and the front approaching the area, the pressure gradient will tighten up a bit today resulting in a gusty south/southeasterly breeze with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible throughout the day. High temperatures today will remain above average, topping off in the low to mid-60s. Rain will gradually spread into the region tonight, mainly after midnight as the cold front moves into New England. Temperatures won’t move much tonight with lows only dropping to the 50s to near 60°.

The cold front will slowly move into Western Maine Friday afternoon then continue to slowly cross the state Friday night into Saturday. South/southeasterly flow along and ahead of the front will usher plenty of moisture into the region Friday. This will result in periods of rain throughout the day Friday and Friday night, some of which will fall heavily at times. South/southeasterly winds will be gusty as well with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible, strongest along the coast and across the higher terrain. Temperatures on Friday will still run near, or a bit above average, despite the clouds and rain with highs in the low to mid-60s. Rain will continue, heavy at times, into Friday night, gradually tapering off from west to east later Friday night through Saturday morning as the front slowly crosses the state. Lingering rain, mainly over the eastern half of the state Saturday morning will move out by early afternoon followed by drier weather moving in as the afternoon progresses with the front pushing to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s. By the time the rain tapers off Saturday morning/early afternoon, rainfall totals will range from 2″-4″ for much of the state with locally higher amounts possible especially in the Central Highlands and into the Western Maine foothills. As a result, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of the state except for Northern Aroostook County. Minor flooding will be possible in some smaller rivers and streams as well as minor street flooding possible due to storm drains being clogged with leaves.

Rainfall totals by Saturday morning are expected to average between 2"-4" across much of the state with locally higher amounts possible. (WABI)

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of Maine from late tonight through Saturday morning. With heavy rain expected, minor flooding will be possible in smaller streams and river along with poor drainage areas. (WABI)

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties from late tonight through Friday evening where wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible. As a result, a few scattered power outage can't be ruled out. (WABI)

Drier and brighter weather is expected Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday with be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Unsettled weather returns early next week as an upper level low spins over the Great Lakes Region with disturbances wrapping around it and bringing us a chance for showers Monday, Tuesday and possible into Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 60°-68°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing mainly after midnight. Lows in the 50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10-25 MPH with gusts between 35-45 MPH possible, strongest along the coast.

Saturday: Morning showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

