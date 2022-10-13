Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced

Anah Shriners Festival of Trees
Anah Shriners Festival of Trees(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees.

The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m..

Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m..

They will be open again the next week from Friday the 25th to Sunday the 27th starting again at 10 a.m..

$2 gets you in the door.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Then, it’s 50 cents a ticket, which you can place in the bucket at each tree for a chance to win it. That includes the tree, everything on it and around it.

Each year businesses and organizations donate the decorated trees for people to try and win.

The Gingerbread Cafe inside the Anah Shrine will also be back open.

