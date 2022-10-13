18-year-old Mainer caught driving 127 mph on I-95, troopers say

Taken into custody after driving 127 mph.
Taken into custody after driving 127 mph.(New Hampshire Troopers)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAMPTON N.H. (WMTW) - An 18-year-old was taken into custody after she was caught driving 127 mph on the interstate in New Hampshire, according to troopers.

A trooper on a routine patrol spotted a BMW driving at a high rate of speed on I-95 north in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Troopers said Hayley Lawrence, of Eliot, was initially spotted driving 118 mph. By the time a trooper caught up to Lawrence, officials said her speed had increased to 127 mph.

Authorities pulled over Lawrence, taking her into custody on a charge of reckless driving.

Lawrence was processed and released pending an appearance in court next month.

“State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care when on New Hampshire roadways,” troopers said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
National Park Service investigating remains found in Acadia National Park
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Fight Hunger Bags
Help seniors facing food insecurity with Fight Hunger Bags
Anah Shriners Festival of Trees
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
Police Lights
Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him
Maine Ocean
GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists