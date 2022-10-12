Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future.

Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations.

It will cost up to $40,000.

The board has previously advised departments in Bennington, VT, Salt Lake City, Utah, and State College, PA, among others.

The review will touch on staffing levels, organizational structure, performance, needs and recommendations for the future.

Councilors are hoping it leaves a roadmap for a department that’s short-staffed and undergoing a leadership change.

”I really do hope that we can use this opportunity not to just look at the structure of personnel, but really look at how the police department will serve the community with some of the needs we have now, around homelessness, around mental health, the drug crisis,” councilor Rebecca Green said.

“Again, thank you, Chief, for everything that you’ve done and for guiding us through this period. We will definitely miss you.”

Chief Massey touted an expanded mental health team, new facilities and equipment and Operation HOPE - the Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort - as his team’s proudest accomplishments.

