U.S. Secretary of Agriculture touts Maine’s free school lunch program

Vilsack announced the department will be giving states a total of $50 million for school districts to invest in equipment to prepare and store meals.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree welcomed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Maine Tuesday.

His first stop was at Gorham Middle School where he touted the expansion of the free school lunch program.

During the pandemic, the federal government paid for public schools to provide all students breakfast and lunch, no matter a family’s income.

Maine is now one of two states to continue that program on its own.

“Here in Maine, we took decisive bipartisan and nation leading action to make sure all children will eat for free during the school day,” Governor Mills said.

“Participation increases. . . The stigma associated with school meals from the past gone,” Vilsack said.

Vilsack announced the department will be giving states a total of $50 million for school districts to invest in equipment to prepare and store meals.

